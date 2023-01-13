ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Altoona Center for Clinical Research — Are you someone who suffers from pain in your knees? Have you had an injury in your knee that required surgery? You may be a great candidate for a study being performed at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research. Dr. Alan Kivitz, practicing physician of The Altoona Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center says knee pain is a very common condition that many people live with.

“What happens when the cartilage wears out and the bones start rubbing together? That’s where we find ourselves dealing with both inflammation as well as wear and tear of that knee joint,” says Kivitz.

The Altoona Center for Clinical Research is conducting research to help patients who are dealing with knee pain. Doctor Kivitz says many studies look at treating pain, but his recent study is looking at treating the arthritis and improving the cartilage in the knee.

“We’re going to be trying different injections to the knee,” says Kivitz.

The best way to know if you’d be a good fit for the clinical trial is to call the office of the Altoona Center for Clinical Research at (814) 693-0300 or by visiting their website by clicking here.

The Altoona Center for Clinical Research has many ongoing studies, so the staff at the office can help determine what study would best fit you based off of your medical history, age, and other health factors. Participants who are involved in clinical trials are compensated for their time and availability.

“For years the main treatment has just been to reduce pain, reduce inflammation, but we’re starting to look at some other options through this clinical trial,” says Kivitz.

The Altoona Center for Clinical Research is located at 175 Meadowbrook Lane

in Duncansville.