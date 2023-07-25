Sponsored Content by Cook’s Family Businesses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Chris and Jen Cook and their 5-year-old son, Gabriel to hear all about “Always A Party Event and Party Rental” in Downtown Altoona. Whether you’re throwing a party, a wedding, or a tailgate, Always A Party Rentals is ready to make your event extra special. They have tuxedo rentals, too!

Always a Party Rentals “provides tents and rental equipment that will help you create a memorable event to celebrate a special occasion such as a wedding or graduation or mark a special milestone for your business.”

They offer a complete rental equipment solution for any event. They can provide a wide range of rental equipment that includes tents, tables, chairs, party supplies, linens, dance floors, and décor. They also manage their “own extensive inventory of products that allows[them] more control to work with you to plan the layout, set up, and removal of the rental equipment.”

You can also rent a popcorn machine, cotton candy machine, and other fun party equipment that is sure to bring smiles to guests.

Click here for more information.