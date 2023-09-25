Sponsored by The Ebensburg Potatofest

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The town of Ebensburg will be hosting their 32nd Annual PotatoFest this year in historic downtown Ebensburg, on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Ebensburg PotatoFest is an annual event that celebrates Cambria County potatoes and its growers. It is held on the last Saturday of September each year! The county is the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state. The festival is a fun-filled day of arts, crafts, entertainment, and food for the entire family.

Entertainers perform throughout the day with music to please all ages. Over 200 crafters and artisans line the streets for blocks with homemade wares and food of all kinds. Join in the festivities and spend the day in our beautiful community! Click here to learn more.

Danea Koss, Community Development Director with Ebensburg Borough stopped by Studio 814 to tell us about some of the lovely vendors that will be at the festival. If there’s a potato dish that you love, odds are you’ll find it at Potatofest!