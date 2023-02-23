Sponsored Content by the Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Come experience Central PA’s largest outdoor camping adventure all under one roof.

The 2023 Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo at the Blair County Convention Center is bigger and better than ever before. The expo starts on Feb. 24 and wraps up Sunday, Feb. 26.

Tickets are just $8. Children under 12 are free.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner joins Terry Bickel from Ansley RV on a luxury motorhome to see the amazing features — from a fireplace, king-size bed, tons of closet space, and even a nook to hang out — you definitely won’t feel like you’re in the car for this road trip!

Ansley RV will be at the 2023 Pennsylvania RV Expo at the Blair County Convention Center along with the folks from Bill’s Happy Camper. If you have ever considered a trailer, RV, or motorhome — the PA Adventure RV Expo is the place to check out the latest models and get all of your questions answered.

There will be fun and game activities for the kids, recreational equipment displays, and educational seminars just to name a few. It’s an outdoor adventure weekend for the entire family to live, learn and listen to the RV experts demonstrate the latest and greatest campers, roll out the RV specials, and make Camping fun!

Whether you are an amateur camper or a seasoned professional, the PA RV Expo has something for everyone. For more information about Ansley RV in Duncansville, Blair County, click here.