Sponsored Content by Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Attorney Jenna Franks, and Dementia Care Specialist, Kristen Daughtery with the office of Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak stopped by to talk about a a recent training that they received to help those living with a dementia care patient sympathize with the disease they are going through.

Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak is a dementia care practice that specializes in helping individuals in the second portion of their life. They have resources and guidance to help families and loved ones of those living with dementia navigate the world around this terrible disease.

Recently Jenna and Kristen became certified in a new program that combines technology and simulation to give people a better understanding of what its like to live with dementia. The tour enables caregivers to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face, and use the experience to provide better person-centered care.

Jenna and Kristen are looking to offer this service to area programs and nursing homes, so that these employees, and care-givers can experience a world that many of their patients are living in.

If you’re interested in signing up for a VDT simulation at your facility, reach out to Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak by calling (814) 900-7613 or 814.237.4100.