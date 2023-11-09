Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience.

Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more. Click here to learn more about the law specialties that Gieg and Jacula practice.

Studio 814's Morgan Koziar sits down with Mike Gieg to take a viewer's legal question.

This week, attorney Michael Gieg answers the following question: “My father had a will done years ago when I was a child and I don’t believe he’s updated it since then. I don’t think he ever had a power of attorney prepared. I’m concerned because he has been diagnosed with dementia and I’m not sure what my options are.”

Each week, Michael Gieg and Christopher Jancula take YOUR law questions and answer them on air. All questions remain completely anonymous.

