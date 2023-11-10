Sponsored by Coney Island Lunch in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today’s featured Be Our Guest member is Coney Island Lunch in Johnstown. It’s a long-time staple in the community that has been serving up their famous chili dogs, and sundowner burgers for years! Co-owner, Taylor Clark and cook, Tim Strick stopped by to share some stories about their humble beginnings to what the establishment looks like now.

“We have kind of a cult following,” says Clark. And that sentiment definitely rings true for many locals who love the spot.

And if you are a Coney Island lover, you can take advantage of their Be Our Guest Deal right now. What that means is that you will essentially buy a $50 gift card, but only pay $25, yep you read that right. You can click here to grab your gift card and take advantage of this amazing deal.

Coney Island Lunch is located at 127 Clinton St. in Johnstown. You can check out their Facebook by clicking here or giving them a call at (814) 535-2885 for more details and information.