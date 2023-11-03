JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something different in the 814? Check out the Harrigan’s Cafe and Wine Deck. Harrigan’s Café & Wine Deck is a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in foods from Italy, France, Spain and other parts of the Mediterranean basin. This cooking style uses healthy ingredients like olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. The Mediterranean cuisine is heart healthy and is an excellent complement to wine.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Jonathan Desantis, Food and Beverage supervisor at Harrigan’s and Executive Chef Ben Brett in the kitchen to learn more about their menu.

Harrigan’s Cafe and Wine Deck is our featured partner for this week’s “Be Our Guest” segment! Get a $50 Gift Certificate for just $25. These gift certificates are limited and will sell out quickly! Click here for your gift certificate to Harrigan’s Cafe and Wine Deck.

Harrigan’s is located at 250 Market Street in Johnstown. You can give them a call at 814-361-2620 or click here for more information.