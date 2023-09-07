HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Woody’s Bar-B-Q out of Huntingdon is our current Be Our Guest deal of the week. That’s right, you can grab a $50, but only pay half the price. A fifty dollar value, but you’re only spending $25.

When it comes to smoking meats, Woody’s Bar-B-Q has got it down! They have a large menu complete with ribs, chicken, pulled pork and more! They even serve up breakfast. To get a complete look of the variety on the menu, click here.

Woody’s Bar-B-Q is our featured partner for this week’s “Be Our Guest” segment! Get a $50 Gift Certificate for just $25. These gift certificates are limited and will sell out quickly! Click here for your gift certificate to Woody’s Bar-B-Q!

Woody’s Bar-B-Q is located at 7620 Lake Raystown Shopping Ctr in

Huntingdon. You can give them a call at (814) 641-7429 for more information.