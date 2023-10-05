CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a quick, fresh, made-to-order meal? Look no further than The Recipe Box in Claysburg. Owner Lexi Cowher has always loved baking, and remembers baking with her Gram at a young age. Now, at the age of 23, Lexi decided to start her own business in Claysburg as a way to give folks a fresh, and delicious option in their town.

The cafe and bakery features wraps, sandwiches, soups, freshly baked breads, coffees and more!

Lexi says they try to make as much as they can from scratch, even their own ranch and dressings.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar went to check out the business and caught up with owner, Lexi Cowher from The Recipe Box. Chef Ryan was in the back and made Morgan a delicious wrap.

