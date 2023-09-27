Sponsored content by the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — For 59 years and counting the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival has attracted both visitors and locals alike. Bringing in roughly 70,000 folks to the 814 over the back-to-back weekends filled with food, fun, and live entertainment.

The festival is October 7th and 8th and October 14th and 15th from 9 am-5 pm.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Vice Chair of the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival Committee, Kevin Hampson, to hear about this year’s big event!

The Festival is organized by a small, devoted committee of local volunteers. More than 400 exhibitors line the streets each October. The original Antique Car Parade is still a highlight for many and no storefront window goes undecorated. The Antique Car Show will be on October 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. Vintage cars will parade through downtown Bedford after the parade the Fall Foliage Queen will be crowned at the Courthouse.

Convenient Shuttle bus parking is available at The Bedford County FairGrounds and Old Bedford Village for $10 per car. The shuttle ride is free.

