Sponsored Content by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars

SPRING MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stop along one of the wonderful spots along the PA Wine Trail — Seven Mountains Wine Cellars!

“Passion. Perfection. Persistence.“

These three traits drive the folks at Seven Mountains Wine Cellars to create exciting, new, and different wines that will invigorate your senses and even change the way you look at wine. They are life-long wine lovers and life-long natives of the beautiful Seven Mountains Region, just miles from State College, Pennsylvania.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner gets an exclusive look at the “Crush Room” and chats with Head Winemaker, Nate Bubb, and Assistant Winemaker Vince Nicosia about their award-winning wines, events, and more!

Join them on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm for their 14th Birthday Bash!

Head out for some sweet treats, giveaways, specials, and live music by Ben on Acoustic. Music outside weather permitting. Bring your own lawn chairs if you’d like. Winery and the Patio Grille open 11-5.