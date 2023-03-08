State College, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Maine Bay & Berry Co. — If you’re looking for a sweet, savory, and easy meal to whip together that the family will love, try out Maine Bay & Berry Co.’s Blackened Salmon Sliders.

Owner Shaun Knight stopped by to show us how to make these delicious sandwiches on sweet Hawaiian rolls. Shaun says “blackened” is all about getting a beautiful sear on the salmon with the blend of delicious seasonings. It typically has a little bit of a kick, but it balances well with the sweetness of the bread and the refreshing taste of the veggies. Seafood is something that you don’t want to overcook, or it can become tough. The difference with Maine Bay, is that Shaun drives to Maine every month to pick up his fresh supply of seafood. When you eat seafood that is fresh, you will taste the difference.

Maine Bay & Berry Co. has specials for lent, so stop by the store, or check out their Facebook page where they post updates on their deals and discounts.

Maine Bay & Berry Co. has a large storefront with a huge selection of food items and fresh seafood. They also serve fresh, hot meals in the downstairs portion of their building where Voodoo Brewery is located. You can grab crab cakes, lobster rolls and pizzas from their kitchen and relax while you enjoy a beer.

Maine Bay & Berry Co is located at 201 Elmwood St in State College.