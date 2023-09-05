Sponsored Content by Maine Bay & Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Summer Seafood Series continues with Maine Bay and Berry Co., and today Shaun Knight is letting Christa Stofferahn and Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner be the chefs today! The ladies are whipping up blackened shrimp bowls.

If you’re looking for summer in a bowl, turn to these blackened shrimp bowls. Not only delicious, but these bowls are also a filling powerhouse. It’s also the perfect meal-prep meal: make all the ingredients ahead of time, then prepare your bowls as you please throughout the week! Filled with whole grains, protein, and fresh veg, these are the perfect bowls if you’re looking for an easy, healthy lunch or satisfying weeknight dinner to enjoy all summer long. Click here for the full recipe!

To learn more about Maine Bay and Berry Co. Click here. Visit their store located at 201 Elmwood St. in State College or call (814) 954-1560 for more information. Shaun drives to Maine about every 6 weeks to pick up a fresh supply of seafood for the store.