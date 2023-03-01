Sponsored Content by Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For 53 years, the Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase has attracted gardeners, do-it-your-selfers, and curiosity seekers who look eagerly forward to the warm days of spring.

While the Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase has been a staple tradition in the Blair County area, it has evolved over the years to include vendors who provide products and services that are relevant to today’s homeowners. The show includes everything from interior decorating to new construction and is family-friendly with activities and events for children.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Stacy Hoover from the Blair County Chamber of Commerce and some of the vendors that will be at the showcase. The Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase is Friday, March 3, 2023, through Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Blair County Convention Center.

Jimmy Burchfield of Burchfield & Son Landscaping is the co-chair. His company also built the main display at the convention center.

Superman Berrow from B4 Club Therapy is the Co-chair of the Chamber’s Healthy Workplace Committee. You will see him at the showcase with the “Wellness Wagon” where he will be promoting healthy living, healthy workplaces, and resources here in the area. Scroll down to see some of the home decor vendors that will be at the showcase.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Gloria Hickox from Signature Home Styles. She will be showcasing some of her home decor items available for purchase at the Home Treasure section of Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase this weekend.