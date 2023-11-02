Sponsored Content by Bricktown Event Center

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you throwing a party, reunion, or wedding? Bricktown Events in Mount Union, PA is the perfect choice. From gatherings as small as 40 people, up to 200, you will enjoy making this space your own! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the owner, Dwight Rittenhouse, and Keli Sorrentino, booking and event planner, to hear more about the venue!

What makes the Bricktown Event Center the perfect choice is its catering! Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken can provide all of your catering and party needs for your event at the Bricktown Event Center.

ABOUT BRICKTOWN EVENTS:

“At Bricktown Events we take pride in offering you our undivided attention. We recognize that every detail matters and we will work with you at every stage to help you decide what is right for you. We’re confident that our first-rate service and our exceptional attention to detail will ensure a successful event for you and your guest.”