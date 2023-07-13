Sponsored Content by Bricktown Events

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you throwing a party, reunion, or wedding? Bricktown Events in Mount Union, Pa is the perfect choice. From gatherings as small as 40 people, up to 200, you will enjoy making this space your own! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the owner, Dwight Rittenhouse, to hear more about the venue!

ABOUT BRICKTOWN EVENTS:

“At Bricktown Events we take pride in offering you our undivided attention. We recognize that every detail matters and we will work with you at every stage to help you decide what is right for you. We’re confident that our first-rate service and our exceptional attention to detail will ensure a successful event for you and your guest.”

The venue is completely customizable — once you rent it, you make the space your own. Additionally, Bricktown Events is connected to Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken which means you have the option to have your party catered with some delicious eats!

Follow Bricktown Events on Facebook!