Sponsored by Maine Bay & Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for upcoming tailgates with Maine Bay & Berry’s cajun shrimp deviled eggs.

These are quick, easy to make and delicious! Shaun taught Morgan how to make these and all the ingredients you need are below.

Here’s what you need

Hard-boiled eggs – Cut in half and remove the yolks into a separate bowl.

In the bowl with the yolks, combine the following to create the filling:

Dijon mustard

mayo

black pepper

sea salt

Add the filling to the eggs and top it off with cajun shrimp that you can get from Maine Bay & Berry Co.

Maine Bay & Berry Co. has a wide selection of fresh seafood items like fish, scallops, lobster, shrimp, and crab. Shaun drives to Maine several times a year to ensure the freshest, highest-quality seafood possible. He also carries over 40 local brands inside the store to help make your meal complete.

Maine Bay & Berry Co. is located at 201 Elmwood Street in State College. You can learn more about the store by calling 814-954-1560 or visiting their website by clicking here.