HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Suri from the Huntingdon County Humane Society! Lisa Boland, who works at the shelter brought in this cuddle bug with a very unique story. “She came in with her ears crumbling in our hands. We suspect it was from frostbite. She is doing great now and loves being held,” says Boland. Suri does not need any extra care and is ready to join any family! She does well with both cats and dogs.

Help out our community by spaying and neutering stray cats. Click here for affordable options.

Suri also has extra toes! Polydactyl cats are born with more than the usual number of toes on their paws. While most cats have five toes on their front paws and four toes on their back paws, polydactyl cats can have six or more toes on each paw.

ABOUT THE HUNTINGDON COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY:

At the Huntingdon County Humane Society, we care about the future of our pets. Together we can guarantee that both dogs and cats alike have the resources they need to stay healthy before adoption, and we strive to find them forever homes. Whether it’s helping through adoption, donations, or volunteering, together we can make a difference.

