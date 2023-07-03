ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Altoona Curve Baseball — The week of July 4th-9th is a busy homestand for the Altoona Curve. There are so many special giveaways for fans, and opportunities for families to celebrate 4th of July in the ballpark and attend Loco’s 8th birthday party, and yes, that includes cake!

Director of Marketing, Promotions, and Special Events, Mike Kessling stopped by with our friend fuzzy friend to fill us in on all of the details for this week!

This week, the Curve takes on the Erie Sea Wolves! Whatever those are!? The fun kicks off on Tuesday July 4th for their Independence Day Celebration! The Curve is celebrating the only way they know how: America’s pastime and FIREWORKS! The team will take the field in patriotic specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off via LiveSource. Yep, you can bid on one right now by clicking here.

Wednesday night will feature the park’s “Secret Menu.” And no, Kess wouldn’t budge on telling us exactly what that could mean, BUT…you can probably expect some fun and unexpected food combinations. Loco may or may not have played a role in creating this menu.

MVP Card Set Giveaway

Thursday July 6th, fans can take home a card set featuring every single Curve MVP since ’99. That’s part of their many amazing giveaways for coming to the game. Can you say COLLECTORS ITEM??!

Then on Friday, the Curve will be handing out their 25th Season Ring Giveaway! These babies are huge, and beautiful in all their glory, and they celebrate the life and legacy of the Altoona Curve.

Saturday is 70s night! Wear your best 70s themed outfit and enjoy 70s themed fireworks! Groovy, baby!

Then on Sunday, Loco is turning 8! All of his friends are coming to the party, and you’re invited too! The game starts at 1pm on that day, but the park will open up at 11am, as Loco and some of his best mascot friends play off in a game of kickball on the field. Those attending the game will receive a Mascot Pillowcase as agift.

Be sure to come out and show your support for the Altoona Curve. You can grab tickets by calling the box office at (814) 283–3108 or clicking here.