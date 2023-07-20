Sponsored by Fine Wine and Good Spirits

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Fine Wine and Good Spirits guy, Dave Kiuawa who is also our bartender extraordinaire stopped by to celebrate PA Day! That’s right, we’re celebrating some of the great spirits that are made right here in the keystone state!

Cocktail Recipes:

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

Ingredients

2 oz Dad’s Hat Straight Rye Whiskey (Made in Bristol, Pennsylvania) ($51.99)

Fresh lemon juice

1 oz blackberry puree

1 oz simple syrup

1 dash bitters

Sparkling wine

Mint sprig, for garnish

Blackberries, for garnish

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes and sparkling wine, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a mason jar. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with mint sprig, blackberries and lemon wheel.

Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz Jacquin’s White Rum (Made in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) ($9.39)

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 tsp. sugar

Soda water

Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Muddle the mint (reserving a sprig) and sugar with a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until the sugar dissolves and you smell the mint. Add the lime juice and rum and shake with ice. Strain over ice into a rocks glass. Top with soda water Garnish with mint sprig and serve.

