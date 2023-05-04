Sponsored Content by the Centre Foundation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — By managing funds and facilitating donations, the Centre Foundation allows everyone to be a philanthropist. Through grants, training, and logistical support, they help nonprofits achieve their missions.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with Kerry Tolton, Development and Stewardship Director, and Allison Wulfhorst, Communications and Events Coordinator from the Centre Foundation to hear all about their upcoming “Centre Gives.” This is a 36-hour time frame where you can give to any non-profit of your choosing, and help our communities in the 814 to continue to flourish.

Centre Foundation’s 36-hour online giving event is set to begin on May 10 at 8 am and conclude on May 11 at 8 pm. This event is designed to support the great work of local nonprofits serving Centre County.

You can also help Centre Gives celebrate in person at the Centre Gives Fest at Tallyrand Park in Bellefonte, Centre County on May 11, 2023.

There will be local vendors selling food and beverages from 5:30-9 p.m. Check out food from @WeArePizzaMia, Savory Station, and Pelican’s Snoballs, and refreshments by SoBar Space.