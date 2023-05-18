Sponsored Content by the Centre Foundation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — By managing funds and facilitating donations, the Centre Foundation allows everyone to be a philanthropist. Through grants, training, and logistical support, they help nonprofits achieve their missions.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Rachael Hartman, Community Impact Director at Centre Foundation and Molly Hetrick, Manager of Philanthropy at Schlow Centre Region Library in State College to hear all about the funds raised from Centre Gives.

Centre Gives 2023’s 36 hours of giving proved to be the organization’s best year yet — raising over $2.3 million to over 205 nonprofits in Centre County. These funds will help organizations such as the Schlow Centre Region Library.