Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holy Hoagie!!! Have you ever seen a 6-foot hoagie with one giant continuous roll? And not just any roll — but a roll from Corropolese Bakery based just outside of Philly. Then you need to order one of these 6-foot subs from the We Are Inn for your next party or catering event!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar stop by the We Are Inn to see what this 6-foot hoagie is all about! Mixing and matching, you can have half turkey, half ham, or order an entire Italian. Chef Pat Romano from the We Are Inn will work with you to customize the sub how you want it! Don’t forget the sides! Add on a pan of BBQ wings or penne alfredo, and your guests wil be smiling from ear to ear.

Your adventure starts here! The We Are Inn is located in pleasant Philipsburg, PA, just 25 minutes from Beaver Stadium in State College, Centre County.

The Lobby Grille specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, and Philly specialties like cheese steaks and tomato pie. They also serve Happy Valley favorites, including grilled stickies and Penn State Creamery ice cream.

Filled with fun memorabilia, signed football jerseys, and more, you can enjoy delicious bar food watching the game, or a special dinner date night out with your partner sharing a glass of wine and their best-selling mussels. There is something for every palate at the We Are Inn.

Don’t forget to check out the event at the We Are Inn on May 20, 2023, at 1 pm. The Lions Legacy Club along with the We Are Inn will be putting up four Penn State football players from the defense and four Penn State football players from the offense to go head-to-head in an eating competition to see who can crush a 6-foot cheesesteak the fastest! Tickets are $25.

