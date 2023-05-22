Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Hartford Yard Goats from Tuesday, May 23, 2023, through Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petne chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Head out to a game this week for some baseball, ballpark eats, and of course, to get a photo with Loco!

May 23rd at 6 PM

Game Highlight: 2-For-Tuesday

Tickets, small popcorn AND hot dogs are all buy 1, get 1 FREE. Please note, tickets can only be purchased in even quantities.

Game Highlight: Vaudeville Night

Celebrate the best in early 20th-century entertainment when we turn back the hands of time with Vaudeville Night

May 24th at 11 AM

Game Highlight: Education Day

Education Days at PNG Field allow students and teachers the chance to put down their pencils and pick up their gloves to catch a fun-filled matinee game with the Curve.

Game Highlight: Why Not Wednesday

Enjoy a $6 select wine and 50-cent boneless wings

Promotion: Kids’ Giveaway

For the first 1,000 fans age 12 and under | Presented By Home Nursing Agency WIC Program

May 25th at 6 PM

Game Highlight (3): Thirstday

Grab dinner and drinks for the whole family with our Thirstday deals! Tonight’s specials are $3 Miller Lite drafts, $2 sodas, and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs.

Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series

Head to the Budweiser Party Deck to catch some live, pregame music from The Evergreens | Presented By Curve Concert Series

May 26th at 6 PM

Game Highlight: Mental Health Awareness Night

We’ll be helping to raise awareness for mental health and suicide and fight the stigma surrounding it | Presented By Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Blair County System of Care, Community Guidance Center

May 27th at 6 PM

Game Highlight: Game Show Night

Come on down! We’re celebrating all your favorite game shows tonight, and who knows, maybe you’ll take home some fabulous prizes! Plus — Game Show Themed Postgame Fireworks

May 28th at 6 PM

Game Highlight: Postgame FIREWORKS – Broadway-themed

Allegheny Yinzers Game

Jeet jet? Head on down to the ballpark and grab yourself a Curve Burger and a pop and enjoy a Yinzers game n’at. Deep fried mini pierogis also available!