MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken serves up fresh, never frozen chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings. Owner Dwight Rittenhouse stopped by Studio 814 to share some of their delicious tenders, fried chicken, and dessert pies.

This week is their chicken tender week! Try their Buffalo Mac Lunchbox — two buffalo tenders topped with mac and cheese on a toasted brioche bun, served with 4 potato logs. How about a Buffalo Mac Bowl? It’s three large buffalo tenders on top of a large bowl of Mac-n-Cheese for $10.

Try the traditional, all-breast chicken tenders with homemade dipping sauces! Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken also offers 32 legs and thighs for $32.

Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken also offers an assortment of homemade pies. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner enjoys a slice of blueberry pie with flakey, homemade crust.

You can purchase them frozen and then cook them right on up in your oven at home. They are perfect to bring to parties or as a way to say thank you to that special teacher.

If you are part of a charity or organization that would like to sell Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s meat pies for a fundraiser, call (814) 644-5384 or email bricktownkicknchicken@gmail.com. There are two pie sizes to choose from — 6-inch and 9-inch. You can choose meat pies as your fundraiser choices or even dessert pies. This is a way to share a delicious homemade product with your friends, families, and neighbors all while raising money for your non-profit or organization.

You can get $1 off Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken pies from now until December 31, 2022.