ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cute alert! Kristina Daversa and Joe Zolna from the Central PA Humane Society stop by Studio 814 to introduce us to Abby, a 6-year-old chocolate brown labrador retriever who may have some pointer in her.

Abby is very energetic and needs to be the only animal in the home. She loves people and wants to be around them as much as she can! Children over the age of 6 would be best for her since she can still be a hyper and busy gal.

Save the date for Paws in the Park on September 16 & 17, 2023. It will be at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg with live music, vendors, a bounce house, and more!

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org