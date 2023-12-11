Sponsored Content by East Broad Top Railroad

ROCKHILL FURNACE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ring in the holiday season ‘retro style’ and enjoy Christmas in Coal Country at the East Broad Top Railroad. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Jonathan Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing at East Broad Top Railroad.

Departing from East Broad Top’s beautifully decorated station, you’ll travel aboard cozy warm train cars (heated by authentic coal stoves) for a one-hour ride behind a 107-year-old steam locomotive. Along the way, Santa Claus will board the train to visit with every family and give each child a special ‘coal-themed’ gift. Tickets also include a delicious cookie and a cup of hot chocolate for every passenger.

Be sure to arrive early or plan extra time after your ride and venture to our historic station where you can write a letter to Santa. Food trucks and outdoor seating areas are available behind the Orbisonia Station. Grab your tickets today!

Follow East Broad Top Railroad on Facebook!