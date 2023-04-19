Sponsored Content by Contour Airlines and Altoona-Blair County Airport

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport is conveniently located within 30 minutes of Altoona, 35 minutes of Bedford, 40 minutes of Huntingdon, and just a little over an hour from both State College and Johnstown, PA.

Contour Airlines and Fly Altoona are ready to take you on your next adventure. You can fly right into Philadelphia which is a hub for over 250 flights, providing you access to almost anywhere in the world.

“Once you get into Philadelphia, you can connect to 250 daily departures through American Airlines without baggage transfers — one ticket – no mess, no fuss, straight through,” says Tracy Plessinger, Manager at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Blair County.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar take us on the full-service jet with Contour Airlines.

“We are sitting on an ERJ 135 — this plane was originally configured for 50 passengers but Contour reconfigured it for 30 passengers so that gives you this leg room,” says Station Manager with Contour Airlines, Brian Ford.

With two flights a day — 11:55 AM and 4:55 AM, you can be in Philadelphia in less than an hour.

Philadelphia International is a hub to hundreds of domestic and international flights.

“You can literally book a flight from here in Altoona and go all the way through to Rome — and of course this is connection with Contour and American Airlines and we can have you go all the way through to Rome and be in Rome by breakfast the next morning,” says Ford.

Since Contour Airlines and American Airlines are partner airlines, you can travel just about anywhere in the world with little to no hassle.

Flying out of a small airport like the Altoona-Blair County Airport definitely has its perks. “[There are] no lines here at this airport so it makes your TSA check in much faster. Having a jet service in a small airport like this for the community it has been something this airport has really been wanting for a number of years and our passengers have been loving it. They’re loving the service that they get to go from here to Philadelphia and know that they can seamlessly connect and go anywhere in the world,” says Ford.

You can book through contourairlines.com or flyaltoona.com.

