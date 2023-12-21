Sponsored Content by Conklin’s Corner Antique & Gift Barn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conklin’s Corner and Antique Gift Barn will be closing on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with owner Terri Conklin to hear about the amazing store closing sales. Starting Friday, December 22, 2023 — all of the gift shop items will be 50% off! The sales will continue now through after the Christmas holiday.

Conklin’s Corner and Antique Gift Barn is offering some pretty big in-store discounts through their liquidation sales as they are looking to sell all of their inventory. Stop by for their Midnight Madness sale that is happening all day long on December 22, 2023.

All of the new items in the store including Christmas, home decor, furniture, candles, boutique items, baby items, and more will be 50%.

There will also be an auction on January 19th & 20th with any remaining inventory, props, and furniture & antiques with auctioneer Robert Kitchen.