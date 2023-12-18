Sponsored Content by DuBois Granite & Quartz

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar joins JoAnne Bish from DuBois Granite & Quartz to chat holiday cookie-baking tips! Bish says to use an oven thermometer! It’s super easy to do — turn the oven off and then back on to reset the temperature.

Use a cookie scoop. Most drop cookie dough can be made ahead. You can also keep cookie dough in the refrigerator.



Did you know? Baked cookies store perfectly in the freezer!

DuBois Granite & Quartz offers custom fabricated stonework for all residential and commercial needs. They carry a variety of natural stone options that include granite, marble, quartzite, and soapstone. Their natural stones are sourced from around the globe.

Bish says not all butter is created equal! Butter alternatives and margarines contain much more water and the recipe will need to be adjusted. Properly creamed butter should take 3-8 minutes using a stand mixer. Rimmed baking sheets take longer to brown and cook.



Choose a recipe with little amount of leavening agent (baking soda/ baking powder)

and more flour than chewy or soft cookies. Try rolling out the dough before chilling before cutting out shapes.



ABOUT DUBOIS GRANITE AND QUARTZ:



DuBois Granite & Quartz is a locally owned business in DuBois, Pennsylvania that specializes in granite, natural stone, and quartz fabrication. On February 1, 2020, DuBois Granite & Quartz opened for business and was positioned and energized to meet market demand. However, the Covid-19 Pandemic brought unexpected challenges. Without knowing how long the mandatory closing would last, the management team remained focused on the potential of the company.

Today, the business thrives as more families are staying home and realizing the importance of functional design elements. Natural stone and quartz countertops are beautiful, durable, and easy to maintain. The strong demand for granite and quartz products has DuBois Granite & Quartz looking to expand its capacity.



