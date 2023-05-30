ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Cook’s Family Businesses — In the past few years, Christopher and Jen Cook have had the burning desire to revitalize downtown Altoona, and make it an area where businesses would want to come and people would want to support. The married team has started several businesses in the area, and want to share what they do, and the best way for the community to support them.

Chris and Jen are currently involved in about 13 projects. From Italian food from LaJoe's to the restaurant sector of Cook's Kitchen at the Phenoix Hotel, this duo is taking on a lot of businesses in the area in hopes that people will enjoy more of what Altoona has to offer. They own several spaces for people to rent out for events. If you're having an event or party, but you don't want to supply all of the decorations or tents, or chairs, they can help you with that as well. The list goes on and on.

Jennifer Cook says, it’s more than making money, or having people buy for them. While that is one component because they are a business, she says, it’s more about them having opportunities to help people and other businesses. The Cook’s have purchased several spaces and real estate that wants to welcome new businesses to the area to call home. Also, with so many projects, the Cook’s are always looking for talent and good people to help them run their businesses.

Chris Cook is from the area, and grew up in Altoona. He says what started as a contracting business, continued to grow and grow. Now, if Chris sees a good opportunity come his way, he hopes his wife, Jen agrees, and takes on a new adventure.

To learn more about the Cook’s Family Businesses, click here.