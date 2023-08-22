Sponsored Content by Cook’s Family Businesses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the past few years, Chris and Jen Cook have had the burning desire to revitalize downtown Altoona. They are dedicated to maintaining & preserving the business community in Central Pennsylvania.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the married couple to hear about their 11 businesses in Altoona, Blair County.

From Italian food at LaJoe’s to their banquet center The Columns, they have embraced preserving the architecture and history of the “814” and helped to make lasting memories for families. The Cooks thank the community for supporting their growing businesses.

ABOUT JEN AND CHRIS COOK:

The Cook’s Family Businesses are dedicated to maintaining & preserving the business community in Central, PA. Owners Christopher & Jennifer Cook believe that the best use of their God-given gifts is making a difference in their community. The Cooks see no end in sight to their work & encourage you to help join them in their mission to continue improving Central Pennsylvania.