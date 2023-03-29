Sponsored Content by Maine Bay and Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shaun Knight from Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College, Centre County has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make your perfect seafood dish.

He joins Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar in the 814 Kitchen to whip up some fun snacks to make with the kids — crab cake pizza and a giant crab dip pretzel.

Every Friday during Lent, Maine Bay & Berry Co. offers a seafood discount. Their special for Friday, March 31, 2023, is 15% off crab cakes.

Every delicious seafood dish starts with the best ingredients! Maine Bay & Berry Co. brings fresh seafood from the coast of Maine to right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Want to make your own crab dip pretzel? Get your giant pretzel and crab dip at Maine Bay & Berry Co!

About Maine Bay & Berry Co:

Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine Bay & Berry also offers pies, soups, and ingredients for cooking a top-notch dish!

