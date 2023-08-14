Sponsored Content by Maine Bay & Berry

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Summer Seafood Series continues with Shaun Knight of Maine Bay & Berry, a seafood market based out of State College. Every week, Shaun stops by to share another delectable dish that can be made using simple ingredients, and of course, seafood.

Shaun has always been known for being the guy that personally takes a trip up to Maine to select freshly caught seafood. Growing up in Maine, Shaun knows a thing or two about fresh seafood compared to the frozen items that you pick up in the grocery store.

Ingredients for Crab Dip Recipe:

Cream Cheese: Soften the cream cheese by leaving it at room temperature for about half an hour or microwave it for 30 seconds.

Frozen Spinach

Sour Cream: Helps thin the cream cheese and adds a great bit of tang.

Mayonnaise: Adds more creaminess and flavor

Cheddar Cheese: Finely shredded

Finely shredded Queso Fresco

Garlic Powder: Garlic is an impeccable flavor in the dish.

Hot Sauce

Worcestershire Sauce: This adds depth and a great umami flavor.

Lemon Juice: Helps balance the dish.

Helps balance the dish. Lump Crab Meat

Shaun is great about showing our viewers how to make so many versatile seafood dishes. Many of the supplies that you will need can be picked up at Maine Bay & Berry.

The store has a shopping area where you can browse between several ‘mom-and-pop’ local brands that sell their goods in-store. There is a selection of items in their seafood cases, and some accompanying seasonal produce is available too.

Maine Bay & Berry is located at 201 Elmwood St in State College. You can learn more about the store by clicking here or calling (814) 954-1560.