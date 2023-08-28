Sponsored by Maine Bay & Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Summer Seafood Series continues with Maine Bay and Berry Co., and today Shaun Knight decided to take a request from Morgan — Crab Rangoons.

Crab Rangoons are a crispy, creamy Chinese appetizer. Traditionally, you’ll see them made with imitation crab meat, but in this case, Shaun used the real deal! “We don’t do anything imitation,” says Knight. Shaun creates a filling with crab, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and green onions. Once you mix your filling together, you’ll want to take wonton wrappers and assemble your rangoons. Shaun says you don’t want to overfill, and you really need to pinch your pouches because they will ooze out in your oil if you’re not careful. Next, you want to add your rangoons to a nice sizzling bath of oil. Once you crisp them up, you can plate them and dig in. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!

Shaun drives to Maine about every 6 weeks to pick up a fresh supply of seafood for the store.