HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Kai and Luna from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue in Hollidaysburg. Deb Lumadue from Mending Hearts brought these fur babies to the show to introduce them to the team. Both Kai and Luna are siblings and looking for their fur-ever homes. Unfortunately, due to severe allergies in their previous home, they had to be given up to the shelter.

Kai is a 4-year-old male with gray coloring and stunning eyes.

Luna, Kai’s sister, is a calico female. Both of them do well with kids and would make any home extra special!

If interested in scheduling a meet-and-greet with these cuddly cuties, call Deb Lumadue at 814-931-3221.

Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is located in Hollidaysburg. You can reach the shelter by calling 814-418-3078 or click here for more information.