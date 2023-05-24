Sponsored Content by DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a summer job? Make money and memories at DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash! They are hiring ride operators, lifeguards, and office staff. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Amy Mearkle, Director of Marketing at DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash to hear about these exciting employment opportunities.

Ride Operators and Lifeguards pay $12.50/hour. Other jobs at the park, start at $11.

It’s super easy to apply! Click here!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Mention Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar or “Studio 814” for how you found out about the opening!

Join the DelGrosso’s team for the 2023 Season.