ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Easter is just days away so we had to bring in the chocolate professional. MarCia Cumming from MarCia’s Chocolates shares some of her delicious Easter treats and pre-made Easter baskets for the 2023 season.

MarCia’s Easter Box is a mix of meltaways, buttercreams, and coconut creams. Her bunnies are all solid chocolates — available in milk, dark or white chocolate.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar taste test just some of the yummy treats MarCia’s has to offer!

The beautifully decorated eggs are filled with a variety of homemade centers including coconut marshmallow, peanut butter, maple cream, and more! Looking for a smooth, velvety chocolate with amazing detail to make someone feel special? Consider gifting her postcard chocolate bars!

There is seriously something for every sweet tooth at MarCia’s, located in the Greenwood section of Altoona.

About MarCia’s Chocolates:

In 1973, Cumming’s grandmother took a chocolate-making course and continued to make the chocolate for over four decades. Now, MarCia holds the family recipe and is bringing joy through sweets to the 814.

Over the years, MarCia’s Chocolates “have moved from melting and tempering by hand to using small tempering machines but we have never strayed from producing high-quality chocolates.” All of their caramels are made with fresh butter, and all of the cream fillings are made with fresh ingredients. Everything is made in small batches to control quality and ensure the freshest chocolates are delivered to you and your family.

