Sponsored Content by Disney On Ice

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice

presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to the 1st Summit Arena Cambria County War Memorial from December 22 through December 26, 2022.



Get ready to see some of your favorite Disney characters hit the ice in one epic production. The show features fourteen classic and modern Disney stories. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with USFS senior gold medalist and Disney On Ice Performer, Timothy Zupanc.



Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as “Mouse-ter of Ceremonies” Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.

The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.

Show times below:

Thursday, December 22 — 7:00 PM

Friday, December 23 — 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Saturday, December 24 — 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Sunday, December 25 — 2:00 PM

Monday, December 26 — 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM



Tickets can be purchased online! Click here!

