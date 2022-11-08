Sponsored content by Martin Appliance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Martin Appliance is a family-owned company that has been servicing the 814 area code since 2009. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Wendell Martin, branch manager, and Ryan Swope, a sales associate at Martin Appliance and Martin Water Conditioning. From cooking appliances, laundry needs, grills, vacuums, water heaters, and more — Martin Appliance is a one-stop-shop for homeowners.

In 1973, Dennis Martin, in a 200 sq. ft. garage, started Martin Appliance in Myerstown, PA. Even before Martin Appliance was officially founded, Dennis had this dream of serving and satisfying customers that came his way. His care for detail and friendly service won him a reputation among those who did business with him. By 1979, he opened his first official store along route 422 in Myerstown. Now Martin Appliance is in a number of locations across Pennsylvania, including Altoona, Blair County.

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get a great sale! Martin Appliance has a number of sales going on now on everything from coffee makers to blenders, toasters, and more. Stop by their store in Altoona and take a look around. Martin Appliance also services the appliances once they have been purchased.

If you have an issue with your water, reach out to Martin Water Conditioning for a consult as well! They handle residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment.