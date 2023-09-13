Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Your adventure starts here! The We Are Inn is located in pleasant Philipsburg, PA, just 20-25 minutes from Beaver Stadium in State College, Centre County. You know you can eat at the We Are Inn, but did you know you can STAY there too?

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owner, Pat Romano Jr., as he takes her on a tour of one of their rooms where you can stay during your weekend away in the 814.

Just a few steps away you can get your eat on! From authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, to cheesesteaks, wings, and desserts — there is something for everyone at the We Are Inn. They also serve Happy Valley favorites, including grilled stickies and Penn State Creamery ice cream. Click here to book your stay!

Rooms are equipped with a King Size bed, private bath, mini refrigerator, blow dryer, desk, chair and ottoman, Cable TV, WiFi, and roll-out dinette table. Pet-friendly rooms are available for an additional charge.