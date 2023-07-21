Sponsored Content by Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Attorney Jenna Franks and Kristin Daugherty, a Long-Term Care Planner & Certified Medicaid Planner to discuss important topics you need to know. Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak is “your elder care and special needs law firm.”

Many people are overwhelmed when trying to coordinate necessary care as a caretaker for an aging loved one. Placing a loved one in a nursing home can be a complex process, and making sure they get what they need once they are in one can be extremely time-consuming.

Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak offers “Elder Care Navigation.” The PA Elder Counsel is a one-stop shop for these and other challenges and provides a roadmap for your second half of life.

About Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak:

Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak, an elder law firm with locations in State College, Williamsport, Wyalusing and Wysox, has been named a Top 100 Organization by Pennsylvania Business Central in its annual list of Top 100 organizations. This list by the business publication recognizes leading organizations in their chosen fields, “bringing new ideas, technology and services to their counties and spheres of influence.” Nominees from PA Business Central’s 23-county readership are submitted and the Top 100 are selected by an editorial committee due to their positive impacts in the business community of Central Pennsylvania.