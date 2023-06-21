Sponsored Content by Steinbacher, Goodall, & Yurchak

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Steinbacher, Goodall, & Yurchak is an Elder Law Firm that focuses on planning for your second half of life. They focus on what we call crisis planning – working with families when they need care. Believe it or not, the average cost of nursing home care in Pennsylvania in 2023 is nearly $13,000 per month.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Attorney Jenna Franks, and Long-Term Care Planner & Certified Medicaid Planner, Kristin Daugherty to hear some of the options families have available if they have a family member facing a health crisis.

There is a misconception that once you’re in a nursing home, there’s nothing you can do to protect your assets and those of your family, and you must spend down all of your assets and be left with next to nothing before you can qualify for Medical Assistance. This is not true. Even if someone hasn’t done any planning and now has to go into a nursing home, or they’ve been in a nursing home for several months or years and are worried about running out of money, Steinbacher, Goodall, & Yurchak can still help many people protect their assets.

Planning before a crisis is the best way to protect yourself, your spouse, and your family, but there are still options if you find yourself needing nursing home care.

Steinbacher, Goodall, & Yurchak has strategies that they implement every single day with families to help them protect their assets and qualify for Medicaid to pay for their nursing home care. This is especially important in spousal situations so the spouse that doesn’t need care isn’t worried about being impoverished.

