The WTAJ Backyard BBQ Contest is presented by Park Home and Western Edge Seafood Outlet

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The WTAJ Backyard BBQ Contest is in full swing! Studio 814’s Kaitlyn Moffett stops by Park Home in Duncansville to see the grand prize patio set that is up for grabs! She also joins Shannon and Kyle Yarnish from Western Edge Seafood Outlet in the Park Home Kitchen to cook up some fish tacos and hush puppies.

How the contest works: Six Weekly Winners will be randomly selected each week and One Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entrants.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE WTAJ BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES

Don’t forget to sign up for the WTAJ Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes for your chance to win a $75 gift card to Western Edge Seafood Outlet in Duncansville and the grand prize patio furniture from Park Home in Duncansville.