PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Taking a trip to Conklin’s Corner & Antique Gift Barn is well worth the trip! Take it from our host, Morgan Koziar who has been making an annual trip out to the barn located in Philipsburg for the past 4 years.

Owner Terri Conklin has been operating the business for the past 23 years, and really has the inner-workings of running the business down to a science. The large building located right along Tyrone Pike is packed with 2-stories full of gifts, home decor, Christmas items, fall items, furniture, household good and so much more.

The shop has a large selection of items and inventory and they have something for everyone. If you’re a shopper, a stop to Conklin’s is a must. Especially if you can make it out around this time of the year, because they have some really great upcoming deals on their Christmas room. The weekend after Thanksgiving is the kick to their annual Holiday Open House. You can find exclusive in-store deals on items that you can’t find anywhere else.

Terri does a fantistic job of hand-selecting pieces and inventory that fit perfectly in their space. Currently the shop has a 75% off deal on all Halloween items and 30% off on fall decor.

Conklin’s Corner & Antique Gift Barn is located at 670 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg. You can reach the store by calling (814) 342-0650. The store is open seven days a week, and during this time of the year, they have extended hours to give you even more time to shop!