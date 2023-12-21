Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Make your reservations for the Feast of the Seven Fishes on December 24, 2023, at the We Are Inn in Philipsburg. For $89, you get a seven-course dinner including stuffed calamari, the We Are Inn’s famous mussels, lobster tail, Neptune salad, and much more. Dinner seatings are at 2 PM, 4 PM, and 6 PM. Call 814-343-6028 to make your reservation today!

Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? Join Pat Romano, owner of the We Are Inn, his wonderful staff, as they help you ring in 2024. There will be live music from Donny Burns & the 3rd Degree, hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast, and a psychic card reading for $39.99. The night starts at 9 PM and goes until 2 AM.

ABOUT THE WE ARE INN:

The We Are Inn is located in pleasant Philipsburg, PA, just 20-25 minutes from Beaver Stadium in State College, Centre County. You know you can eat at the We Are Inn, but did you know you can STAY there too?

Just a few steps away you can get your eat on! From authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, to cheesesteaks, wings, and desserts — there is something for everyone at the We Are Inn. They also serve Happy Valley favorites, including grilled stickies and Penn State Creamery ice cream. Click here to book your stay!