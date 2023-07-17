Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Reading Fightin Phils from Tuesday, July 18, 2023, through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Studio 814 host Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Head out to a game this week for some baseball, ballpark eats, and of course, to get a photo with Loco!

July 18th at 6 pm

Game Highlight: 2-For-Tuesday

Tickets, small popcorn, AND hot dogs are all buy 1, get 1 FREE. Please note, tickets can only be purchased in even quantities. Plus — postgame fireworks to the theme of “one-hit wonders.”

July 19th at 12:05 pm

Game Highlight: Super Splash Day

Cool off with a splash zone and other water activities around the ballpark. Please note: the Splash Zone is sections 301-305, with the occasional overflow splash in 201-205 | Presented By Altoona Water Authority

July 20th at 6 pm

Game Highlight: contortionist Magic Show

Comedian and contortionist, contortionist, will make you laugh as he shoves his body into small spaces!

July 21st at 6 pm

Game Highlight: Clemente Night

Join us as we celebrate one of the most iconic players in baseball history, the great Roberto Clemente.

July 22nd at 6 pm

Game Highlight: Christmas in July

No Grinches allowed at our Christmas in July celebration! Wear your Santa hats, spread some cheer and celebrate the most wonderful time of year a few months early

Promotion: LOCO Nutcracker Giveaway

Celebrate Christmas in July with your very own Curve Nutcracker | Presented By Sheetz for the Kidz | First 1,000 fans

July 23rd at 6 pm

Game Highlight: Pregame Catch on the Field

Kids and parents are invited to play pregame catch in the outfield! Baseballs will be provided but please bring your own gloves. Fans may enter the field from the third base gate. Catch will take place for 20 minutes and will begin as soon as gates open (1 hour before game time). Space is LIMITED. | Presented By PA Cyber Charter School

Game Highlight: Aerosmith-themed Postgame Fireworks