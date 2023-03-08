Sponsored Content by McAbee’s Super Subs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mindy McAbee, co-owner of McAbee’s Super Subs, and Dee Osias who works the front of the house at McAbee’s Super Subs stop by the 814 Kitchen to share some of their delicious eats!

Some of their everyday specials include:

Any Two 10” Subs & Small Fresh Fry for $20

Any Two 15” Subs & Large Fresh Fry for $28

From 22-inch subs, party trays, wrap trays, meat and cheese platters, and meatballs — there is something for every member of the family at McAbee’s. McAbee’s Super Subs will also be open for breakfast starting the end of March 2023.

Mindy makes homemade stuffed cookies, pasta salads (her grandmother’s recipe), pies, Keto options, and more! During Lent, check out some of their Fish Fry Friday specials — shrimp po boys, fish dinners with homemade mac and cheese, hush puppies, fries, and other sides to choose from off their large menu.

