Sponsored Content by Contour Airlines and Altoona-Blair County Airport

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport is conveniently located within 30 minutes of Altoona, 35 minutes of Bedford, 40 minutes of Huntingdon, and just a little over an hour from both State College and Johnstown, PA.

It’s a hidden gem located here in the 814 with direct flights taking you to the Philadelphia International Airport.

“We just recently started jet service to Philadelphia through Contour Airlines. Jet service is much more reliable and much more comfortable…it’s a 30-passenger jet with full flight attendant service. The flight time to Philadelphia is about 32 minutes ground to ground so it’s a quick flight,” says Tracy Plessinger, Manager at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Blair County.

Since Contour Airlines and American Airlines are partner airlines, you can travel just about anywhere in the world with little to no hassle.

“Once you get into Philadelphia, you can connect to 250 daily departures through American Airlines without baggage transfers — one ticket – no mess, no fuss, straight through,” says Plessinger.

You could even go to Philly for a weekend trip like the ladies from Studio 814! Hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar departed on a Friday and returned Sunday afternoon after a fun-filled weekend of sightseeing, great dining, and dancing in the big city.

The Altoona-Blair County Airport also has AVIS car rentals on location for added convenience.

Contour Airlines “makes it possible for residents of Central Pennsylvania to begin their true adventure right at home!” Their flights easily connect travelers from Martinsburg, PA to Philadelphia — a large international travel hub for American Airlines – to anywhere in the world.

Their jets can accommodate 30 passengers while still providing fast check-in times, TSA security lines, and minimal wait times. Book with Contour Airlines today!

More about the Altoona-Blair County Airport (AOO):

Altoona-Blair County Airport makes it easy to reach the connecting flight for your business meeting, conference, or event and get back home again with a completion rate of nearly 100%. As one of the most reliable flight service providers, we provide the VIP treatment you deserve.

The entire AOO team is dedicated to delivering the efficient travel services you need, along with comfort and value-added benefits that we think you will appreciate. From the tools you need to handle business in-flight to plenty of room to stretch out so you arrive well-rested, we look forward to taking care of you. Call to reserve your flight: 1-888-332-6686.